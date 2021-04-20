All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Pentagon confirms existence of UFO's in these recently released videos

The Department of Defense said that the recently leaked videos of a UFO are authentic, and the object is beyond known capabilities.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 20 2021 6:32 AM CDT
New videos have surfaced on two websites showing an unidentified flying objects that appear to be a "sphere", or a "metallic blimp".

Pentagon confirms existence of UFO's in these recently released videos 02 | TweakTown.com

The videos have surfaced on Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs, which are websites that are built to document sightings of UFO's. Department of Defense spokeswoman Sue Gough told CBS News, "I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel".

But then went onto say, "As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.]"

For those that don't know, the Department of Defense created The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force that is focused on studying and researchers videos such as the ones found on Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs, and according to Gough, these recently surfaced videos will be included in ongoing research.

Mystery Wire reported, "The Task Force reports noted that the objects were able to remain stationary in high winds, with no movement, beyond the capability of known balloons or drones." Additionally, CBS News wrote, "A spokesman for the task force says the sightings occur on a frequent basis in different areas of the country and different areas of the world."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:mysterywire.com, extraordinarybeliefs.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

