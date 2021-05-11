All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Netflix just cancelled three TV shows, these are their last seasons

Netflix put three TV shows on the chopping block, some of which will be sorely missed by beloved fans as the final season's air.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 11 2021 4:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Netflix has just thrown three of its TV shows onto the chopping block. Each of the shows have been canceled with no further seasons to be renewed.

Netflix just cancelled three TV shows, these are their last seasons 01 | TweakTown.com

Cinemablend has reported that two newcomer TV shows and one fan-favorite of the platform won't be getting renewed for new seasons. The shows that have sadly been canceled by the network are; The Irregulars, The Last Kingdom, and The Duchess. Netflix has renewed The Last Kingdom a few times, and now the platform has said that season 5 will be the last season of the show.

As for The Irregulars, when the show was released, it made it #1 on Netflix for an entire day and placed in the Top 18 for 18 days. However, Netflix has found that the show isn't performing as it would have liked versus similar shows such as Bridgerton. Netflix has made the decision not to fund production costs for the second season of the show. The Duchess is in a similar boat to The Irregulars, as the streaming platform has now canceled season 2 of the show.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

A Game of Thrones / A Clash of Kings / A Storm of Swords

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30.19
$30.19$30.19$30.19
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2021 at 2:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cinemablend.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.