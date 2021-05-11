Netflix just cancelled three TV shows, these are their last seasons

Netflix put three TV shows on the chopping block, some of which will be sorely missed by beloved fans as the final season's air.

Netflix has just thrown three of its TV shows onto the chopping block. Each of the shows have been canceled with no further seasons to be renewed.

Cinemablend has reported that two newcomer TV shows and one fan-favorite of the platform won't be getting renewed for new seasons. The shows that have sadly been canceled by the network are; The Irregulars, The Last Kingdom, and The Duchess. Netflix has renewed The Last Kingdom a few times, and now the platform has said that season 5 will be the last season of the show.

As for The Irregulars, when the show was released, it made it #1 on Netflix for an entire day and placed in the Top 18 for 18 days. However, Netflix has found that the show isn't performing as it would have liked versus similar shows such as Bridgerton. Netflix has made the decision not to fund production costs for the second season of the show. The Duchess is in a similar boat to The Irregulars, as the streaming platform has now canceled season 2 of the show.

