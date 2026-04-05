New Mass Effect show may not get full series order, Prime Video boss requires script rewrites

New reports indicate that the upcoming Mass Effect show may be in jeopardy and needs script rewrites before it is officially ordered from MGM/Amazon.

TL;DR: Amazon has not yet greenlit the Mass Effect TV show, with its approval depending on script revisions to appeal more to non-gamers. BioWare is focused on developing a new Mass Effect game, while the show will feature a fresh story unrelated to Commander Shepard.

The new Mass Effect TV show hasn't actually been greenlit just yet, and its fate could hinge on multiple script rewrites.

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Hot off two back-to-back successful seasons of the hit new Fallout show, Amazon wants more gaming adaptations. Back in 2025, it was revealed that a live action Mass Effect show had been pitched to Amazon. Now it's been reported that Amazon MGM Studios has yet to actually order the Mass Effect show, and whether or not this actually happens will depend on script approvals from higher management.

Hollywood newsletter The Ankler reports that Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV Peter Friedlander will go through every project script to help weed out undesirable shows and help re-align the content slate. With Amazon having launched its new streaming subscription, the $5/month Prime Video Ultra, the company is now shoring up what kinds of shows it will produce and host on the platform.

It's said that Friedlander wants the Mass Effect TV show to be "more appealing to non-gamers" in a bid to attract more users to the program (more eyes means higher ratings, which means higher and more consistent ad revenue, and a bigger share of the Amazon Prime moneypot).

Amazon has taken similar approaches with its adaptations of other properties, including The Wheel of Time and the Rings of Power shows. The Fallout TV show also does not require much knowledge of the franchise in order to watch and enjoy, however long-time fans will get the most out of the series.

A bit ago, BioWare reaffirmed that the new Mass Effect TV show would tell a completely new story that's unrelated to Commander Shepard.

The studio is currently exclusively focused on the new Mass Effect game under Electronic Arts, who is about to go private in a $55 billion leverage buyout principally funded by Saudi Arabia.

"The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at BioWare. But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We're excited by what we're building, and we promise you: when we're ready, it'll be a lot of fun to show," game director Mike Gamble said on N7 day in 2025.