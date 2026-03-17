Capcom CEO believes PC will become the 'world's leading gaming platform,' also promises to invest in movies

Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto believes PC will eventually become the largest games platform, which is good news, because the company is now selling more PC games than ever.
Capcom's latest annual report highlights where the Japanese games-maker currently is and where it will go next. Most of the report is the typical fare for investors--charts, mission statements, and forecasts--but one section was particularly interesting. Capcom's CEO thinks that PC gaming is on the up-and-up, and could eventually overtake consoles in popularity.
"I believe that the PC will further establish itself as the world's leading gaming platform, which will serve to increase the value of the PC market," Tsujimoto said in the report.
PC is a big deal for Capcom, with the platform now accounting for most of its game sales. We've reported for multiple quarters that more than half of Capcom's game sales were made on PC, and that was true for the last 9 month period as well, which saw Capcom selling 19.1 million PC games in 9 months.
The PC platform is also technically set to grow with Microsoft's new Project Helix console, which will be able to play Windows PC games.
Elsewhere in the document, Capcom's CEO pledges to support more films and movies.
This is another area that Capcom has had success with, as the Devil May Cry TV series on Netflix has directly translated to millions of DMC 5 game sales. Capcom hopes to recapture this effect with its upcoming Resident Evil movie from Weapons director Zach Cregger.
Check below for the snippet from Capcom's annual report:
Strengthening our presence in the PC market
I believe that the PC will further establish itself as the world's leading gaming platform, which will serve to increase the value of the PC market.
As mentioned above, the Group has been working on the PC platform from an early stage, but in addition to that, we will work to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics and trends of the PC market and PC users, and bolster our game development and sales strategies with that in mind.
Investment in movies
To further increase brand penetration, we would like to step up our investment in and utilization of movies. As a more familiar medium than games, movies serve as a means of conveying the worldview and appeal of our content. They also act as a gateway to our IP for people who have never played our games.
Going forward, we will actively invest in the production of movies featuring our IP, and by having them viewed by audiences around the world, we hope to increase the visibility of our games and expand sales.