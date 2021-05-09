All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin, DOGE-1 satellite to the Moon in Q1 2022

AMD could reveal next-gen RDNA 3 architecture in December 2021

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture could be unveiled in December 2021, Radeon RX 7900 XT should be one of the new flagship GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 9 2021 7:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is busy handling a million-and-one things between its new Zen CPU architectures, RDNA GPU architectures, semi-custom designs for Microsoft, Sony, and other companies -- but the RDNA 3 architecture is the diamond in all that silicon rough for me.

The new RDNA 3 architecture could be revealed as early as December this year according to Tom from Moore's Law is Dead, who hasn't been right on everything but has definitely been over-the-target on many facts surrounding CPUs and GPUs over the last couple of years.

He started by saying that RDNA 3 "could slip 1 or 2 quarters" but it "looked like they might try to do some reveal at the very end of December, I think it's fair to say that RDNA 3 should launch at the earliest early 2022 and you shouldn't be surprised if it actually slips to mid-to-late 2022 but I certainly hope it doesn't".

He continued: "if RDNA 3 managed to launch early 2022 ... I think it could actually take the performance crown pretty firmly from NVIDIA this time around".

There are major issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed the design of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture. Not only that, but we all know how bad the industry-wide silicon shortages are right now... and they will NOT be getting better in 2022 and it looks like more into 2023 and even 2024 at this stage before we see 'back to normal' supplies.

AMD could reveal next-gen RDNA 3 architecture in December 2021 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (11306-01-20G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1219.00
$1229.99$1244.67$1188.67
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2021 at 4:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.