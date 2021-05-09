AMD could reveal next-gen RDNA 3 architecture in December 2021

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture could be unveiled in December 2021, Radeon RX 7900 XT should be one of the new flagship GPUs.

AMD is busy handling a million-and-one things between its new Zen CPU architectures, RDNA GPU architectures, semi-custom designs for Microsoft, Sony, and other companies -- but the RDNA 3 architecture is the diamond in all that silicon rough for me.

The new RDNA 3 architecture could be revealed as early as December this year according to Tom from Moore's Law is Dead, who hasn't been right on everything but has definitely been over-the-target on many facts surrounding CPUs and GPUs over the last couple of years.

He started by saying that RDNA 3 "could slip 1 or 2 quarters" but it "looked like they might try to do some reveal at the very end of December, I think it's fair to say that RDNA 3 should launch at the earliest early 2022 and you shouldn't be surprised if it actually slips to mid-to-late 2022 but I certainly hope it doesn't".

He continued: "if RDNA 3 managed to launch early 2022 ... I think it could actually take the performance crown pretty firmly from NVIDIA this time around".

There are major issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed the design of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture. Not only that, but we all know how bad the industry-wide silicon shortages are right now... and they will NOT be getting better in 2022 and it looks like more into 2023 and even 2024 at this stage before we see 'back to normal' supplies.