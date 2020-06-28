AMD Navi 31 spotted: is this Bigger Navi? GeForce RTX 3090 destroyer?!

This new Navi 31 chip from AMD should be based on the RDNA 3X architecture.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 28, 2020 at 8:45 pm CDT

We are waiting with as much patience as possible for next-gen GPUs from both sides, with AMD ready to unleash with proper 4K gaming graphics cards in enthusiast-focused 'Big Navi' or now Navi 2X graphics cards later this year based on the new RDNA 2 architecture.

But what about Navi 31? What about something more monstrous than what's coming from AMD in the next few months? That's what we're hearing about today, with HardwareLeaks spotting references to 'Navi 31' inside of the macOS 11 GPU drivers.

This confirms that Apple and AMD are working together on something special, which is now known as Navi 31 -- a new high-end graphics card for the Mac. Apple just announced the new macOS during its recent (and virtual) WWDC conference earlier this week.

Navi 31 might be exclusive to the Mac, but we should expect a derivative of the Navi 30 series come over to the PC and next-next-gen Radeon RX series graphics cards in 2021 and beyond.

According to rumors from May 2020, we should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 to be made on 5nm over at TSMC.

