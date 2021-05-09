All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin, DOGE-1 satellite to the Moon in Q1 2022

The Division gets F2P spinoff, may eventually follow Warzone model

Ubisoft follows Activision's four-part plan with a free-to-play console/PC spinoff and mobile port of its The Division franchise.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 9 2021 3:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft could be gearing up its own Warzone-like ecosystem in The Division, complete with inter-connecting content and integrated cross-game features.

The Division gets F2P spinoff, may eventually follow Warzone model 32 | TweakTown.com

Since launching in 2020, Warzone has amassed 100 million players and made hundreds of millions in monetization. It's a monster for engagement and revenues, and all of gaming's major players are watching. Now it looks like Ubisoft may get in on the action with its own F2P Division game.

Ubisoft recently announced The Division Heartland, a new standalone F2P title on consoles and PC. Ubisoft says that Heartland will deliver a "new perspective on the universe in a new setting," so it'll run parallel to The Division 2 (which is also getting more content. On top of that, Ubisoft is also bringing The Division to mobile devices.

While Ubisoft hasn't confirmed whether or not Heartland will connect to The Division 2 in some way, it's highly likely that Ubisoft creates its own inter-connected Warzone-esque ecosystem. The Warzone Effect is simply too powerful to ignore.

Today, we're pleased to share that Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, is in development at our Red Storm studio.

Heartland is a standalone game that doesn't require previous experience with the series but will provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting. The game will be made available in 2021-22 on PC, consoles, and cloud.

Buy at Amazon

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$10.00$4.31
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2021 at 3:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.