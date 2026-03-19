Rainbow Six creator Red Storm Entertainment will stop making games after 25 years

Ubisoft plans to lay off over 100 people at Red Storm Entertainment, the original creators of Rainbow Six, and the team will cease all game development.

TL;DR: Red Storm Entertainment, a longtime Ubisoft studio behind Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six, is ending game development after layoffs of over 100 staff. The studio will focus on technical tasks like Snowdrop Engine optimization, while Ubisoft restructures to cut costs and improve profitability by canceling costly projects.

After 25 years of hits, including the best-selling Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six franchises, Red Storm Entertainment is done making video games for Ubisoft.

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One of Ubisoft's oldest legacy studios is being impacted by recent restructuring. Sources tell GamesIndustry.biz's Lewis Packwood that Ubisoft has made significant cuts to Red Storm Entertainment that will lead to over 100 people being laid off, and the studio now being relegated to technical work like Snowdrop Engine optimization, as well as IT and apparently even customer support.

It's reported Red Storm had been working on two cancelled projects for Ubisoft, including a Splinter Cell VR game as well as The Division Heartland.

As per its official website, Red Storm has worked on 38 productions ranging from old-school classics to more modern games like The Division 2 and the failed live service shooter xDefiant. It's notable that Red Storm's principal franchises, Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, have now been split across two divisions; Ubisoft carved up its business into 5 "creative houses," and these games belong to different individual groups.

Vantage Studios is Ubisoft's prestige subsidiary and its most important creative house, handling the development of its biggest brands--Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Red Storm Entertainment was part of Ubisoft's satellite studios on the periphery of its business, belonging to the outer creative network structure that orbits its five creative houses.

Ubisoft is currently executing cost-savings plans by restructuring its business, cancelling games that it deems too costly, and making big shifts so that it can hopefully return to better profitability in the coming years.