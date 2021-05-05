Trump's social media ban causes him to launch a new communication tool

Former President Donald Trump was removed from Facebook and Twitter, but has now launched his own way to communication with fans.

In an exclusive report from Fox News, former President Trump has officially launched a brand new communications platform that will eventually allow him to communicate directly to his follower-base.

The new communication tool is on the www.donaldjtrump.com/desk website and is touted as a place that as a "place to speak freely and safely". The tool has been named From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, and what we can see on there are many different posts from Trump that go back as far as March 24, 2021. As you probably gathered from the name, this space will be for Trump to directly communicate with his followers via images, text, and video.

The website has been created by Campaign Nucleus, a "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations". The site also has a sign-up feature that allows users who have signed up to receive notifications whenever Trump posts a new message to the board. Senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News, "President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

