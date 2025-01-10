NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang excited to meet President Trump, will help his administration succeed

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he'd love to meet President Trump and congratulate him, 'and do everything we can to help this administration succeed'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he is delighted to go and meet with President Trump to congratulate him, and "do everything we can to help this administration succeed".

In a new interview with Bloomberg TV, Jensen said: "I'd be delighted to go see him and congratulate him, and do everything we can to help this administration succeed". The news seems to have ruffled some feathers with TDS sufferers, with childish headlines like "NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins rush to kiss Trump's ring" yet the CEO of the world's most valuable (and important) company, has no issue with it (and would be "DELIGHTED" to meet him).

We've seen some huge moves back to sanity in the last few days, with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announcing that Facebook and Instagram would be removing those all-important (sarcasm) "fact-checkers" and moving into a world of "Community Notes" just like that other crazy Trump supporter: Elon Musk, and his platform X with its Community Notes initiative.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has taken over the world of GPUs, and the AI chip market is pretty much theirs... President Trump would love that, as NVIDIA is a US company. TSMC has been slowly getting more fabs online in the USA, and is making chips for Apple and AMD as we speak... how long until NVIDIA has chips fabbed in the USA is the bigger question.