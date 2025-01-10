All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang excited to meet President Trump, will help his administration succeed

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he'd love to meet President Trump and congratulate him, 'and do everything we can to help this administration succeed'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang excited to meet President Trump, will help his administration succeed
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump to congratulate him and support his administration's success.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he is delighted to go and meet with President Trump to congratulate him, and "do everything we can to help this administration succeed".

In a new interview with Bloomberg TV, Jensen said: "I'd be delighted to go see him and congratulate him, and do everything we can to help this administration succeed". The news seems to have ruffled some feathers with TDS sufferers, with childish headlines like "NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins rush to kiss Trump's ring" yet the CEO of the world's most valuable (and important) company, has no issue with it (and would be "DELIGHTED" to meet him).

We've seen some huge moves back to sanity in the last few days, with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announcing that Facebook and Instagram would be removing those all-important (sarcasm) "fact-checkers" and moving into a world of "Community Notes" just like that other crazy Trump supporter: Elon Musk, and his platform X with its Community Notes initiative.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has taken over the world of GPUs, and the AI chip market is pretty much theirs... President Trump would love that, as NVIDIA is a US company. TSMC has been slowly getting more fabs online in the USA, and is making chips for Apple and AMD as we speak... how long until NVIDIA has chips fabbed in the USA is the bigger question.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
-
- $3194.99 CAD
Buy
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2025 at 2:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles