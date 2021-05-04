All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Activision teases big Warzone boom: 'Were just scratching the surface'

Activision teases big ambitious plans for Call of Duty's F2P Warzone expansion, says CoD Vanguard will offer 'fun' integration.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 4 2021 5:58 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision has big plans for Warzone's continued development and teases exciting new things on the horizon.

Activision teases big Warzone boom: 'Were just scratching the surface' 7 | TweakTown.com

What's next for Warzone? Right now the mega-popular battle royale has integrated as a cross-platform, cross-SKU moneymaker that ties mainline Call of Duty games together. That plans is still in place, and Call of Duty Vanguard will be the third mainline CoD game to connect directly into Warzone. According to Activision, this is just the beginning.

"We're just scratching the surface of what warzone can expand into in our community,"Activision executives said in a recent earnings call. "The franchise has never been stronger or more widely played."

This kind of vague, but we do know Warzone has utterly transformed the franchise as well as Activision's overall business. The truth is Warzone is the most important thing Activision has ever done.

The F2P mode has tripled Call of Duty player counts in the last two years, lead to record monetization and game sales (Call of Duty made $3 billion last year, 40% of Activision-Blizzard's total-year revenues, and contributed to $4.8 billion in microtransactions), and amassed 100 million players.

Activision also teases that Call of Duty 2021, the World War II-based shooter from Sledgehammer Games, will have fun integration into Warzone: "There will be another real fun integration with this year's premium release."

This kind of momentum is costly and takes a lot of planning, investment, and manpower. Upkeeping three mainline Call of Duty games as well as constant Warzone updates is very difficult. It's like a game that's perpetually in development.

Warzone is a beast. It's hungry, and Activision plans to feed it.

Reports say that most of Activision's internal teams are now serving Call of Duty in some way. This makes sense. The franchise is a clear breadwinner and is the main driver for Activision segment growth (the company has three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King).

What Activision has planned outside of integration remains unknown. Warzone recently nuked Verdansk in a world-altering online event not unlike Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite, or Destiny 2. This kind of thing should continue, and we should also see something big planned for Call of Duty Vanguard's reveal.

Warzone isn't just part of the Call of Duty universe; it's a kind of portal to the universe itself. A melting pot for all of its games to come together. Expect Activision to put Warzone at the very top of its to-do list.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.90
$46.90$62.00$55.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2021 at 6:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edge.media-server.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.