New Black Ops Royale mode: 100-player quads in Warzone, no Gulag, buy stations, or loadouts

TL;DR: Call of Duty Warzone introduces Black Ops Royale, a new 100-player, team-based battle royale mode inspired by Black Ops 4's Blackout. Launching March 12, it features the Avalon map, scavenging for gear without loadouts or Gulag, RPG-style perks, and unique equipment like wingsuits and grappling hooks for intense squad combat.

Activision has announced Black Ops Royale for Warzone, a new 100-player, team-based BR mode that takes cues from Black Ops 4's original Blackout multiplayer game type.

Warzone's new Black Ops Royale takes place in the new Avalon map introduced in Black Ops 7, and pits 25 teams of 4 players against one another in a chaotic quest for dominance. This time around, though, players won't get to select loadouts and will have to scavenge and collect gear across the map, and Activision has also removed the Gulag, as well as the ability to buy items.

There's some RPG-esque aspects, with consumable perks adding bonuses as well as various equipment upgrades to boost armor and increase protection. Items like the wingsuit, grappling hook, sensor dart, and trauma kit are all included in Black Ops Royale. Gear itself has rarity color codes, and players are incentivized to collect and upgrade their weapons and armor as soon as possible--and the best way to do that it is to explore, collect, and eliminate enemies along the way.

Black Ops Royale is coming to the free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone on March 12.

