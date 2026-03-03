New Black Ops Royale mode: 100-player quads in Warzone, no Gulag, buy stations, or loadouts

Call of Duty Warzone is getting a new 100-player battle royale mode inspired by Black Ops 4, and it's coming next week.
Activision has announced Black Ops Royale for Warzone, a new 100-player, team-based BR mode that takes cues from Black Ops 4's original Blackout multiplayer game type.
Warzone's new Black Ops Royale takes place in the new Avalon map introduced in Black Ops 7, and pits 25 teams of 4 players against one another in a chaotic quest for dominance. This time around, though, players won't get to select loadouts and will have to scavenge and collect gear across the map, and Activision has also removed the Gulag, as well as the ability to buy items.
There's some RPG-esque aspects, with consumable perks adding bonuses as well as various equipment upgrades to boost armor and increase protection. Items like the wingsuit, grappling hook, sensor dart, and trauma kit are all included in Black Ops Royale. Gear itself has rarity color codes, and players are incentivized to collect and upgrade their weapons and armor as soon as possible--and the best way to do that it is to explore, collect, and eliminate enemies along the way.
Black Ops Royale is coming to the free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone on March 12.
Check below for more info, and browse the announcement on the COD blog:
This is a free-to-play Battle Royale experience with new rules influenced by the original Blackout: Black Ops Royale is on a new map with gameplay that rewards scavenging for greater gear and eventual domination of all rival squads.
There are clear influences from the core Blackout experience - like bullet drop and weapon handling, as well as the armor system and use of the Trauma Kit - capturing the Blackout pacing, traversal, and combat feel in a modern way.
This isn't a remake; it's a unique experience that pays homage to the Blackout core gameplay while keeping the flow of a match feeling right for Call of Duty: Warzone players.
- Gear Up: Seek out critical weapon and armor upgrades. Chase high-tier power wherever it appears.
- Control the Chaos: Cradle Breaches hold unknown threats and unmatched rewards.
- Annihilate All Rivals: Strike fast with the Wingsuit. Convert your arsenal into victory as the last team alive.