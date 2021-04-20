All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Warzone hits 100 million players, helped Activision hit $4.8bn in mTX

Call of Duty Warzone hits a massive 100 million players in 406 days, helped Activision earn a whopping $4.8 billion in mTX in 2020.

Published Tue, Apr 20 2021 6:48 PM CDT
Call of Duty Warzone has hit 100 million players a little over a year after launch, Activision today announced.

Warzone is a juggernaut for Activision, and is the most important thing the company has ever done. The free-to-play behemoth has amassed a staggering 100 million players in 406 days, and has had a transformative effect on Activision's core business. Warzone is so powerful that it helped drive Call of Duty earnings to a record $3 billion in 2020.

For reference, it took Fortnite 10 months to hit 125 million players, and EA's BR titan Apex Legends just hit 100 million players in 2 years' time.

The Call of Duty franchise earned a whopping 40% of Activision's record-breaking 2020 revenues and Warzone will continue expanding with this year's annual release, Call of Duty Vanguard.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

