Battlefield 6 leak reveals what everyone has been asking for

A new Battlefield 6 leak has revealed what everyone who played the open beta weekend was asking for - a massive, large-scale map built for chaos.

TL;DR: A recent Battlefield 6 leak reveals a massive new map, Blackwell Field, set in California, confirming developer DICE's promise of larger maps at launch. Featuring open terrain, abandoned aircraft hangers, and a new ladder system, this map is expected to debut in Season One, enhancing large-scale vehicle and infantry combat.

Following the end of the Battlefield 6 open beta weekends, many players voiced they wished the DICE included some larger maps for the duration of the betas. DICE explained after the beta tests that it wanted to gather data on Battlefield 6 at "full octane," hence the in the smaller maps. However, the developer did put concerns to rest when they said larger maps will be present at release. Now it appears we have caught a glimpse of one of those larger maps, which is named either Blackwell Field, or Blackwell Farm. Check out the leaked video here.

According to reports the new map is going to be the first map to come to Season One of Battlefield 6, and in the 10-minute leaked video, which was posted by the same source that uploaded the video showcasing the Battle Royale map, we can see the map is a wide-open area with many oil pumps, barren waste-land like terrain, overcast by a yellow sunset. Another feature to point out is the use of the new ladder system, which can be seen at about 1 minute and 45 seconds.

It isn't all just wide open terrain that will undoubtedly be the area where vehicles go head to head, and foot soldiers intentionally avoid at all costs, as the video shows a few large abandoned aircraft hangars.