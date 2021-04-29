Elon Musk to host SNL very soon, Dogecoin and Bitcoin pump?

Elon Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, will be making an appearance on the decades-long TV show Saturday Night Live.

Elon will be hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8, and to get that hype train rolling for that episode, Musk has tweeted out "The Dogefather SNL May 8". Since Musk has referenced cryptocurrency, and in particular Dogecoin, there's a high probability that Musk will be mentioning cryptocurrency in one way or another. Most likely Dogecoin, which he has been a big player in its increasing value.

Musk mentioning Dogecoin, or the big daddy Bitcoin, will bring attention to these coins from the millions of people that are watching SNL. If even a small portion of these people begin to invest in cryptocurrencies, the market could see an increase, purely based on the 50-years of audience building SNL has done. Time will tell. Musk will be hosting SNL on May 8. For more information on this story, check out this link here.