Elon Musk to host SNL very soon, Dogecoin and Bitcoin pump?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, will be hosting Saturday Night Live this week, and to tease his appearance Musk has tweeted.

Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 8:32 AM CDT
Elon Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, will be making an appearance on the decades-long TV show Saturday Night Live.

Elon will be hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8, and to get that hype train rolling for that episode, Musk has tweeted out "The Dogefather SNL May 8". Since Musk has referenced cryptocurrency, and in particular Dogecoin, there's a high probability that Musk will be mentioning cryptocurrency in one way or another. Most likely Dogecoin, which he has been a big player in its increasing value.

Musk mentioning Dogecoin, or the big daddy Bitcoin, will bring attention to these coins from the millions of people that are watching SNL. If even a small portion of these people begin to invest in cryptocurrencies, the market could see an increase, purely based on the 50-years of audience building SNL has done. Time will tell. Musk will be hosting SNL on May 8. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bitcoinist.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

