Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live on May 8

Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Elon Musk on May 8, with musical guest Miley Cyrus -- which is going to be interesting.

NBC announced the news on their Twitter account, with 3 x rocket emojis and some sticky notes that included the date (May 8), Elon Musk and Miley Cryus sticky notes. As for the announcement itself, it was made live around 24 hours after SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon capsule that took 4 astronauts to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk of course tweets about the fact that he's going to be hosting Saturday Night Live, tweeting that he can't wait to find out "how live" Saturday Night Live "really is". Oh Elon, me either man... me either. I'm sure he's going to drop some doozies, if the SpaceX and Tesla founder is wanting to test the limits of how "live" SNL really is... I'm sure he's going to.

Maybe he'll talk about Dogecoin during his time hosting Saturday Night Live, and probably tweeting during the breaks -- to see how "live" the show really is. I'm sure he has some things planned, and I'm sure it's going to be one of the most interesting episodes of Saturday Night Live in a while.

Tune in on May 8, 2021!