All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live on May 8

Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Elon Musk on May 8, with musical guest Miley Cyrus -- which is going to be interesting.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 25 2021 7:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You might want to mark your calendars for May 8, 2021 -- as Tesla's own "Technoking of Tesla" will be hosting Saturday Night Live, alongside Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

NBC announced the news on their Twitter account, with 3 x rocket emojis and some sticky notes that included the date (May 8), Elon Musk and Miley Cryus sticky notes. As for the announcement itself, it was made live around 24 hours after SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon capsule that took 4 astronauts to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk of course tweets about the fact that he's going to be hosting Saturday Night Live, tweeting that he can't wait to find out "how live" Saturday Night Live "really is". Oh Elon, me either man... me either. I'm sure he's going to drop some doozies, if the SpaceX and Tesla founder is wanting to test the limits of how "live" SNL really is... I'm sure he's going to.

Maybe he'll talk about Dogecoin during his time hosting Saturday Night Live, and probably tweeting during the breaks -- to see how "live" the show really is. I'm sure he has some things planned, and I'm sure it's going to be one of the most interesting episodes of Saturday Night Live in a while.

Tune in on May 8, 2021!

Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live on May 8 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Saturday Night Live

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2021 at 2:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.