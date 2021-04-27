All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: Pentagon gearing up to reveal what they know about UFOs to the world

Oh great, the chip shortage is now affecting Samsung TV production

Samsung says if the on-going chip shortage continues that it 'may not be able to produce TVs' and that it's trying to stop that.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 11:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung has said that the global chip shortage is most likely going to affect TV production, holding meetings with Taiwanese chip manufacturers "reciprocal conclusion for this year and next year".

Oh great, the chip shortage is now affecting Samsung TV production 05 | TweakTown.com

Han Jong-hee, head of visual display business at Samsung Electronics told reporters recently: "the industry in general is facing a severe supply shortage" and that if the shortage continues, Samsung "may not be able to produce TVs" adding that the company is "doing all we can to prevent problems".

The latest reports suggest Han has flown into Taiwan and met with local chipmakers including MediaTek and Novatek, both of which make chip components including driver integrated circuits that are used in Samsung TVs. Even amongst the chip shortage, Han is still confident in Samsung's new Micro LED TVs that were released last month.

Samsung's next-gen 146-inch Micro LED TV is already in mass production, aimed at commercial use -- meanwhile, the enthusiast and consumer-focused 110, 80, and 70-inch Micro LED TVs will begin when Samsung expands its production line later this year.

Samsung makes the Micro LED TVs at its facility in Vietnam, sourcing the LED chips for the TV from Chinese LED company Sanan Optoelectronics.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR (QN75Q70TAFXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1797.99
$1797.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 4:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pulsenews.co.kr, flatpanelshd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.