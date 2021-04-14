NVIDIA warns you won't be able to buy a new GPU anytime this year

NVIDIA says it's making progress in getting more GPUs made (sure, sure) but it's going to be near impossible to find one in 2021.

Sorry everyone -- if you have been having a hard time (everyone is) trying to buy a new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card -- it's not going to get better this year, at all.

NVIDIA is now saying that 2021 isn't going to get better for PC gamers and that GPU shortages will continue through the entire of 2021 and into 2022. NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress explained during NVIDIA's annual investors day: "We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year. Our operations team is agile and executing fantastically. We expect our supplies to increase as the year progresses".

The company is noticing a lot of its graphics cards being scooped up by not just scalpers but crypto miners, with NVIDIA reacting to crypto miners buying GPUs in huge numbers with the introduction of the new Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) series of mining GPUs.

NVIDIA relies on both TSMC and Samsung for the production of its GPUs and nothing can be done about getting more graphics cards made -- at least within NVIDIA's power. There are major supply chain issues, governmental issues, the on-going and seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, and a million-and-one other things (scalpers, crypto miners, the huge crypto price boom across the board, etc).