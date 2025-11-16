Samsung has reportedly raised DDR5 memory prices by 60% because of AI shortages

A new report says Samsung has already increased the prices for its DDR5 memory modules by up to a whopping 60% due to shortages and the AI boom.

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics has raised DDR5 memory prices by up to 60% due to soaring AI-driven demand and flash memory shortages expected in 2026. Price hikes affect 16GB to 128GB modules, impacting consumer electronics costs. Samsung plans new chip production facilities to address long-term supply challenges.

With the AI boom and the rise of next-gen data centers in nearly every major city, as well as cloud-based computing, we've seen several reports in recent months of an unprecedented shortage of flash-based memory and storage expected in 2026. And as we're heading into the final weeks of 2025, it sounds like the price hikes and limited availability are already here.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to a new report from Reuters, Samsung Electronics is already raising the price on DDR5 memory modules by up to 60%. Prices for 32GB of DDR5 memory have increased from $149 in September to $239 in November. "The boom in artificial intelligence has stoked intense demand," the report writes, noting that memory chips are included in the rush to purchase every high-end GPU that is currently being manufactured.

The report states that Samsung has delayed formally announcing this new pricing, citing information from sources "briefed by Samsung." Based on this information, the pricing for DDR5 modules at the company has increased across the board, ranging from 30% to 60%.

Prices for 16GB and 128GB DDR5 modules have increased by around 50%, while prices for 64GB and 96GB DDR5 modules have increased by more than 30%. Naturally, with an impending shortage, there's panic buying, but these price increases for DDR5 memory modules could also drive up the cost of consumer products, including smartphones, laptops, and PC hardware.

The report indicated that, as Samsung isn't the biggest name in memory, the shortages have been a "boon" for the company as it moves to create more AI hardware similar to that of its rivals, such as SK Hynix and Micron.

The report notes that the price increases are now occurring because data center companies are currently negotiating long-term deals and agreements with suppliers, such as Samsung, for 2026 and 2027. On the plus side, the company has also recently announced plans to construct a new factory or chip production line in South Korea for memory chip production, indicating that it is actively working to improve the situation in the long term.