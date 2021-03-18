AMD on the CPU and GPU chip shortage: 'it's very, very good'

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su was recently on Jim Cramer and his "Mad Money" Monday segment, right after the company had unveiled its next-gen Zen 3-based EPYC processors.

During the chat, Su talked about not just the new third-gen EPYC processors but also the chip shortage that is having an affect on everything right now. CPUs and most of all, GPUs, are near-impossible to buy and when you can buy them the prices are skyrocketing out of control. But hey, this is all good for AMD.

But it was the comments regarding the chip shortage directly, which Cramer asked the question "is it good or bad for AMD" regarding the shortages. Su said "we have enormous demand, demand is very, very strong" continuing their seeing record growth in multiple areas including PC, gaming and datacenter. Lisa added: "to answer your question, it's good -- it's very good".

Lisa said we can "count on" AMD ramping up production so overall supply numbers increase and they can better meet demand, with Lisa seeing the incredible demand not stopping this year. The company is busy, but "busy in a good way".