All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NASA's small Ingenuity helicopter takes a big flight off Mars surface

NASA's small helicopter that landed on Mars with the new Perseverance rover has taken flight off the Red Planet's surface.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It was only a few days ago that NASA achieved the first off-Earth flight with its small helicopter located on Mars.

NASA's small Ingenuity helicopter takes a big flight off Mars surface 02 | TweakTown.com

The first flight from the small helicopter named Ingenuity consisted of the helicopter lifting off from the surface of the red planet, hovering for 30 seconds at just 10 feet, and then descending back down to the baron world. Now, NASA has completed the second flight for Ingenuity, and this time around, the flight consisted of 52 seconds, climbed to 16.5 feet, hovering, tilting, and moving side to side at a distance of 6.5 feet.

Officials with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California wrote on Twitter, "Go big or go home! The Mars Helicopter successfully completed its 2nd flight, capturing this image with its black-and-white navigation camera." Ingenuity project manager MiMi Aung of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California said, "Then Ingenuity will come to a stop, hover in place and make turns to point its color camera in different directions before heading back to the center of the airfield to land."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$8.49$10.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2021 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.