NASA's small Ingenuity helicopter takes a big flight off Mars surface

NASA's small helicopter that landed on Mars with the new Perseverance rover has taken flight off the Red Planet's surface.

It was only a few days ago that NASA achieved the first off-Earth flight with its small helicopter located on Mars.

The first flight from the small helicopter named Ingenuity consisted of the helicopter lifting off from the surface of the red planet, hovering for 30 seconds at just 10 feet, and then descending back down to the baron world. Now, NASA has completed the second flight for Ingenuity, and this time around, the flight consisted of 52 seconds, climbed to 16.5 feet, hovering, tilting, and moving side to side at a distance of 6.5 feet.

Officials with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California wrote on Twitter, "Go big or go home! The Mars Helicopter successfully completed its 2nd flight, capturing this image with its black-and-white navigation camera." Ingenuity project manager MiMi Aung of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California said, "Then Ingenuity will come to a stop, hover in place and make turns to point its color camera in different directions before heading back to the center of the airfield to land."

