NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers pack Reflex tech for COD: Warzone

NVIDIA has released some new GeForce Game Ready 465.55 WHQL drivers that have a few tricks up their sleeve, including NVIDIA Reflex support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The new drivers also improve stability in certain games with the new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, where users are reporting slightly less GPU boost clocks but improved stability in their games. I will be testing this out more during the week on my GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

You can grab the new GeForce 465.55 WHQL drivers here.