NVIDIA DLSS in COD: Black Ops Cold War boosts 4K perf by insane 85%

NVIDIA teases DLSS boosts frame rates in the just-released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at 4K by a huge 85% up to 120FPS+.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now here, but unlike Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- the new COD features NVIDIA's DLSS technology -- or Deep Learning Super Sampling. It has some major performance boosts, as NVIDIA shows here:

Yeah, you can see that the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- a card that costs $1499 by the way, can run Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at 4K and over 120FPS with DLSS "performance mode" enabled. The lower-end and now previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER goes from just 39FPS to 76FPS with DLSS enabled.

Now remember this is even with ray tracing enabled which is impressive -- with the new GeForce RTX 3070 going from 46FPS to 85FPS, the RTX 2080 Ti from 50FPS to 98FPS (!!!) and the RTX 3080 from 60FPS to 114FPS (!!!). Impressive gains across the board in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with DLSS enabled.