Call of Duty: Warzone will soon support NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS tech
NVIDIA's performance-enhancing DLSS technology is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, will join NVIDIA Reflex tech support in Warzone.
Call of Duty: Warzone is set to get a big injection of performance through NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support coming into the battle royale extravaganza on April 22.
NVIDIA sent out a newsletters teasing DLSS support dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone, after teasing that DLSS would be coming to Warzone sometime this year all the way back in January 2021. NVIDIA was silent about DLSS in Warzone between then and now, but it seems we're now on the precipice.
April 22 is when Call of Duty: Warzone's new Season 3 update is meant to drop, which would be the perfect time for NVIDIA to provide DLSS support to the game. If you've forgotten about how much performance DLSS can provide in a game -- and more specifically Call of Duty -- we're looking at up to 85% performance uplift at 4K in COD: Black Ops at 4K (article below, video above).
- Read more: NVIDIA DLSS in COD: Black Ops Cold War boosts 4K perf by insane 85%
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers pack Reflex tech for COD: Warzone
