Call of Duty: Warzone will soon support NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS tech

NVIDIA's performance-enhancing DLSS technology is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, will join NVIDIA Reflex tech support in Warzone.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 19 2021 8:29 PM CDT
Call of Duty: Warzone is set to get a big injection of performance through NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support coming into the battle royale extravaganza on April 22.

NVIDIA sent out a newsletters teasing DLSS support dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone, after teasing that DLSS would be coming to Warzone sometime this year all the way back in January 2021. NVIDIA was silent about DLSS in Warzone between then and now, but it seems we're now on the precipice.

April 22 is when Call of Duty: Warzone's new Season 3 update is meant to drop, which would be the perfect time for NVIDIA to provide DLSS support to the game. If you've forgotten about how much performance DLSS can provide in a game -- and more specifically Call of Duty -- we're looking at up to 85% performance uplift at 4K in COD: Black Ops at 4K (article below, video above).

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

