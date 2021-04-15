All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CPU-Z now supports Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and DDR5 RAM

CPU-Z 1.96 supports Intel's new Alder Lake and Z600 series platform, DDR5 memory, AMD's new APUs and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 10:14 PM CDT
CPU-Z now supports Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs within weeks of the release of the 11th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs, with the new software also having preliminary support for DDR5 memory.

The new CPU-Z 1.96 release provides preliminary support for Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and their accompanied Z600 series platform, preliminary support for now-being-tested DDR5 memory, AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700G, 5600G and 5300G APUs that were announced just days ago, and the already-released AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800 (& XT), 6700 XT GPUs.

DDR5 memory between 4800 all the way through to the mind-boggling 8400 MT/s is now supported by CPU-Z, with mere mortals like us not having our hands-on with DDR5 memory. Intel's new Alder Lake platform will be the first to support DDR5 to mainstream users, gamers, and everyone in between -- while AMD will debut DDR5 support with their new Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 series CPUs in 2022.

China has already started mass production of DDR5 memory, with GALAX recently teasing that it is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-friendly DDR5 memory.

CPU-Z 1.96 changelog

  • Preliminary support of Intel Alder Lake and Z6xx platform.
  • Preliminary support of DDR5 memory.
  • AMD Ryzen 5700G, 5600G and 5300G APUs.
  • AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800 (& XT), 6700 XT GPUs.

CPU-Z 1.95 changelog

  • Intel Core 11th generation "Rocket Lake".
  • AMD ThreadRipper PRO 3995WX, 3975WX, 3955WX, 3945WX and WRX80 chipset.
  • AMD Cezanne and Lucienne APUs.
  • Motherboard PCI-Express generation report (Motherboard tab).
  • Graphics Interface Link current speed and max speed (Motherboard tab).
  • NVIDIA GPU base and boost clocks (Graphics tab).
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

