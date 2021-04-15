CPU-Z now supports Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and DDR5 RAM

CPU-Z now supports Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs within weeks of the release of the 11th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs, with the new software also having preliminary support for DDR5 memory.

The new CPU-Z 1.96 release provides preliminary support for Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs and their accompanied Z600 series platform, preliminary support for now-being-tested DDR5 memory, AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700G, 5600G and 5300G APUs that were announced just days ago, and the already-released AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800 (& XT), 6700 XT GPUs.

DDR5 memory between 4800 all the way through to the mind-boggling 8400 MT/s is now supported by CPU-Z, with mere mortals like us not having our hands-on with DDR5 memory. Intel's new Alder Lake platform will be the first to support DDR5 to mainstream users, gamers, and everyone in between -- while AMD will debut DDR5 support with their new Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 series CPUs in 2022.

China has already started mass production of DDR5 memory, with GALAX recently teasing that it is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-friendly DDR5 memory.

CPU-Z 1.96 changelog

Preliminary support of Intel Alder Lake and Z6xx platform.

Preliminary support of DDR5 memory.

AMD Ryzen 5700G, 5600G and 5300G APUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800 (& XT), 6700 XT GPUs.

CPU-Z 1.95 changelog