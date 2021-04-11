Third-party sales might've generated $795 million total on Epic Store

Third-party games may have generated a total of $795 million on the Epic Games Store to date, new Apple court documents suggest.

As the Apple vs Epic Games court case heats up, Apple today published a document that reveals tons about Epic's notoriously private business. According to the filing, Epic has paid out over $700 million to third-party studios in revenue shares since the store launched.

Since third-party developers keep 88% of revenues, and Epic keeps 12%, a quick bit of math shows that third-party game sales on the Epic Store have generated roughly $795 million to date. If the numbers are right, Epic has kept about $95 million of revenues.

The numbers seem a bit off, though. Epic publicly says third-party sales made $251 million in 2019, and then made $265 million in 2020, which totals up to $520 million. It's possible that key exclusivity deals are included in these figures.

Epic also says these revenues don't include "coupons, funding of developers, or other promotions."

Here are a few claims made by the document:

160 million registered accounts

56 million monthly active users (2020 figures)

EGS supports more than 200 third-party app developers and publishers over 400 of their apps

To date, Epic has paid third party developers more than $700 million in revenue share.

