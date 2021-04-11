All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: President Biden wants GPUs and next-gen consoles in your hands ASAP

Third-party sales might've generated $795 million total on Epic Store

Third-party games may have generated a total of $795 million on the Epic Games Store to date, new Apple court documents suggest.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 11 2021 6:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Third-party game sales may have generated upwards of $795 million on the Epic Games Store since the storefront opened in late December, new Apple court documents suggest.

Third-party sales might've generated $795 million total on Epic Store 434 | TweakTown.com

As the Apple vs Epic Games court case heats up, Apple today published a document that reveals tons about Epic's notoriously private business. According to the filing, Epic has paid out over $700 million to third-party studios in revenue shares since the store launched.

Since third-party developers keep 88% of revenues, and Epic keeps 12%, a quick bit of math shows that third-party game sales on the Epic Store have generated roughly $795 million to date. If the numbers are right, Epic has kept about $95 million of revenues.

The numbers seem a bit off, though. Epic publicly says third-party sales made $251 million in 2019, and then made $265 million in 2020, which totals up to $520 million. It's possible that key exclusivity deals are included in these figures.

Epic also says these revenues don't include "coupons, funding of developers, or other promotions."

Here are a few claims made by the document:

  • 160 million registered accounts
  • 56 million monthly active users (2020 figures)
  • EGS supports more than 200 third-party app developers and publishers over 400 of their apps
  • To date, Epic has paid third party developers more than $700 million in revenue share.

Read Also:

Buy at Amazon

Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack, Series 1

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.89
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/11/2021 at 6:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:scribd.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.