EA's College Football 25 made over $220 million via early access sales

After 12 years of waiting, gamers return en masse for EA's latest collegiate football game as it rakes in at least $220 million from early access alone.

If recent trends are any indication, gaming giant Electronic Arts might deliver stellar Q2'25 numbers. According to a recent press release, EA's latest sports sensation College Football 25 has pulled in 2.2 million unique players in the 3-day period from early access launch on July 16 to July 19.

"Football fans have jumped at the chance to get in the game and play as their favorite college teams. 2.2 million unique players played College Football 25 during Early Access, with an additional 600,000 playing via the EA Play trial," reads the press release.

A quick bit of math shows that the College Football 25 deluxe edition has generated at least $220 million in sales revenue (early access was only available via the game's costly $100 deluxe edition). Note that these are just sales revenues and does not include microtransaction spending made within the game.

It's also unknown exactly how EA defines a unique user in this regard, so the actual revenue made from deluxe game sales could be even higher.

In other news, EA has since conquered the PlayStation Store's top 25 best-sellers list and College Football 25 has actually dethroned one of the most best-earning video games on the planet--EA's latest sports game was #1 on the PS Store yesterday, beating out Epic's megaton breadwinner Fortnite.

To further put these sales figures into perspective, EA made around $7.4 billion in net bookings last fiscal year. At $220 million in sales revenue, College Football 25's deluxe edition had generated around 2.9% of total full-year FY24 earnings.