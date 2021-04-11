All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: President Biden wants GPUs and next-gen consoles in your hands ASAP

Report: Epic Games made $9.6 billion in 2020, $3.85 billion in profit

New court documents from Apple report that Epic Games could've made roughly $9.6 billion in revenues in 2020, up 46% over 2019.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 11 2021 4:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

New court documents filed in the Apple vs Epic lawsuit show that Epic Games made over $9.5 billion in total revenues last year.

Report: Epic Games made .6 billion in 2020, .85 billion in profit 53 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Apple's new court filings reveal interesting tidbits on Epic's business. Although the games titan isn't publicly traded, Apple reveals potential earnings figures for the giant. According to the documents, Epic Games made $3.85 billion in gross profits in 2020 at a 40% profit margin.

Assuming this is accurate, a quick bit of math shows Epic Games made about $9.625 billion in total revenues in 2020. Total business costs were around $5.775 billion, which leaves $3.85 billion left over for profits. This revenue puts Epic Games in the #5 slot in gaming's top 5 best-earning games companies of 2020.

Report: Epic Games made $9.6 billion in 2020, $3.85 billion in profit 344 | TweakTown.com

Epic's Fortnite may be barred from iOS, but the company apparently isn't hurting all that much. It's worth noting that Epic received a $750 million investment in 2020.

For comparison's sake, the documents also indicate Epic made $4.255 billion in 2019 based on a 43% gross profit margin on $1.83 billion in total profits.

Another fun fact from the documents: Epic makes 93% of Fortnite revenues outside of iOS. That being said, Epic pulled in over $750 million in revenues from Fortnite in two years' time.

Report: Epic Games made $9.6 billion in 2020, $3.85 billion in profit 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack, Series 1

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $51.92
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/11/2021 at 4:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:scribd.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.