Report: Epic Games made $9.6 billion in 2020, $3.85 billion in profit

New court documents from Apple report that Epic Games could've made roughly $9.6 billion in revenues in 2020, up 46% over 2019.

New court documents filed in the Apple vs Epic lawsuit show that Epic Games made over $9.5 billion in total revenues last year.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Apple's new court filings reveal interesting tidbits on Epic's business. Although the games titan isn't publicly traded, Apple reveals potential earnings figures for the giant. According to the documents, Epic Games made $3.85 billion in gross profits in 2020 at a 40% profit margin.

Assuming this is accurate, a quick bit of math shows Epic Games made about $9.625 billion in total revenues in 2020. Total business costs were around $5.775 billion, which leaves $3.85 billion left over for profits. This revenue puts Epic Games in the #5 slot in gaming's top 5 best-earning games companies of 2020.

Epic's Fortnite may be barred from iOS, but the company apparently isn't hurting all that much. It's worth noting that Epic received a $750 million investment in 2020.

For comparison's sake, the documents also indicate Epic made $4.255 billion in 2019 based on a 43% gross profit margin on $1.83 billion in total profits.

Another fun fact from the documents: Epic makes 93% of Fortnite revenues outside of iOS. That being said, Epic pulled in over $750 million in revenues from Fortnite in two years' time.