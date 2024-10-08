Google appeals historic antitrust lawsuit ruling that threatens its $12.4 billion mobile biz

Yesterday, United States District Judge James Donato delivered a historic ruling that will change Google's mobile business for the next three years. Now Google is predictably appealing the decision.

The Epic v Google trial is officially over, and Epic won the fight. The district courts sided with Epic, and issued a permanent injunction that forces Google to open up its Google Play Store and allow competing third-party stores right on the marketplace for the next 3 years.

Google also has to allow third-party developers to use their own billing systems. These new orders will undoubtedly affect Google's mobile business to a significant degree as developers can now undercut Google and completely avoid the costly 30% commission fees that Google had been charging for years.

Google's mobile empire is quite sizable. Despite not actually releasing games of its own, Google has generated billions in annual revenue from the 30% fee that it would chage developers. According to filings in the FTC v Microsoft case from 2023, Google made around $12.4 billion in mobile revenues on the Google Play Store throughout 2022.

Putting this alongside Newzoo's global games revenues for 2022 calendar year, and we see that Google actually made up 13% of the total mobile market, or $12.4 billion of the $92.2 billion in total earnings for that period.

That's not too shabby for a company that doesn't actually release its own games on its own mobile store.

Predictably, Google is appealing Judge Donato's decision. Google VP of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland published a lengthy blog postdetailing why the company is appealing the ruling.

