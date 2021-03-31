Request a greeting with Trump on his official '45th President' website

Former President Donald Trump has been somewhat silent on his plans about potentially running for office again in 2024, but now a new clue has surfaced that indicates that Trump may be running.

On Monday, a brief statement came out of the former president's office, and it was an announcement for the launch of "the official website of the 45th President of the United States". The website URL is 45office.com, and at the moment, it appears to be relatively small in size as there are only a few pages to explore.

So far, individuals can submit comments to the former president, request a personalized greeting, or even book the pair for private events. The website homepage states the following, "Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country - and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace." If you want to check out the website for yourself to contact the former president, a link can be found here.