All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Request a greeting with Trump on his official '45th President' website

Former President Donald Trump has launched his very own website where supporters can request a personalized greeting with him.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 31 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Former President Donald Trump has been somewhat silent on his plans about potentially running for office again in 2024, but now a new clue has surfaced that indicates that Trump may be running.

Request a greeting with Trump on his official '45th President' website 08 | TweakTown.com

On Monday, a brief statement came out of the former president's office, and it was an announcement for the launch of "the official website of the 45th President of the United States". The website URL is 45office.com, and at the moment, it appears to be relatively small in size as there are only a few pages to explore.

So far, individuals can submit comments to the former president, request a personalized greeting, or even book the pair for private events. The website homepage states the following, "Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country - and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace." If you want to check out the website for yourself to contact the former president, a link can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.45$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2021 at 3:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:valleycentral.com, valleycentral.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.