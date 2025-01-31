NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expected to meet with President Trump today, will talk all things AI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House today, to discuss all things about the United States and continued dominance in the AI industry, flying into the face of China and its game-changing DeepSeek R1 model.
In a new report from the Financial Times, we're learning that "NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the meeting had been planned before Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek stunned Silicon Valley this week with advances apparently achieved using less computing power than US tech groups".
We should expect the two to discuss how the US government and freshly-minted Trump administration will frame its policies around AI, to ensure that the United States continues with its AI dominance. The entry of DeepSeek into the market has changed the game, wiping a huge $2 trillion in market capitalization in the process.
DeepSeek was far cheaper to train ($5.6 million versus hundreds of millions of dollars) and running on far less, and far cheaper hardware.
We should also expect the NVIDIA CEO to discuss restricted AI GPUs entering China, which is a double-edged sword: NVIDIA would love the money flowing into its pockets from China, but DeepSeek has been benefiting from that by using NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs to train its R1 model.