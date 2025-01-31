All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expected to meet with President Trump today, will talk all things AI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is expected to meet with President Trump at the White House today, will talk about the future of the AI industry for the USA.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expected to meet with President Trump today, will talk all things AI
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to meet President Trump to discuss U.S. AI dominance amid competition from China's DeepSeek, which has achieved significant advancements with less computing power. The meeting will address AI policy framing and the impact of restricted AI GPUs entering China, affecting NVIDIA's business interests.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House today, to discuss all things about the United States and continued dominance in the AI industry, flying into the face of China and its game-changing DeepSeek R1 model.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expected to meet with President Trump today, will talk all things AI 35
2

In a new report from the Financial Times, we're learning that "NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the meeting had been planned before Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek stunned Silicon Valley this week with advances apparently achieved using less computing power than US tech groups".

We should expect the two to discuss how the US government and freshly-minted Trump administration will frame its policies around AI, to ensure that the United States continues with its AI dominance. The entry of DeepSeek into the market has changed the game, wiping a huge $2 trillion in market capitalization in the process.

DeepSeek was far cheaper to train ($5.6 million versus hundreds of millions of dollars) and running on far less, and far cheaper hardware.

We should also expect the NVIDIA CEO to discuss restricted AI GPUs entering China, which is a double-edged sword: NVIDIA would love the money flowing into its pockets from China, but DeepSeek has been benefiting from that by using NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs to train its R1 model.

Photo of the Tesla H100 80GB Server GPU SXM5 Module
Best Deals: Tesla H100 80GB Server GPU SXM5 Module
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$18549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$18549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$18549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$18549.95 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2025 at 1:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles