ASRock's new Z590 OC Formula motherboard ready for Intel 11th Gen CPUs

ASRock unveils its new flagship Z590 OC Formula motherboard, ready for Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs -- and ready to OVERCLOCK!

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Intel has fionally unleashed its new Rocket Lake-S family of processors with our reviews on the new Intel Core i9-11900K and Intel Core i5-11600K processors live on the site... it's time for some juicy new Z590 motherboards.

ASRock's new Z590 OC Formula motherboard ready for Intel 11th Gen CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
The first of which is the ASRock Z590 OC FOrmula motherboard which marks the return of its flagship OC Formula motherboards, with a newly-tweaked overclocker-designed Z590 OC Formula that is ready to rock and roll with Intel's new 11th Gen Core processors.

Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit explained: "As Intel launches its Z590 chipset to power the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, ASRock once again is your partner in conquering the overclocking world with the Z590 OC Formula".

ASRock's new Z590 OC Formula motherboard ready for Intel 11th Gen CPUs 02 | TweakTown.com

ASRock's new flagship Z590 OC Formula motherboard has been built from the ground up with overclocking in mind, with SMD Type DIMM slots, a 12-layer server-grade low loss PCB, and 16 power phase 90A smart power stage technology. ASRock explains the SMD DIMM Slots "help reduce signal loss, as well as improve RAM stability under high frequency so you can maximize your memory overclocking potential".

"The 12-layer server-grade PCB prevents PCB bending and improves signal integrity, giving higher performance as well as system stability. Smart power stage technologies are optimized for monitoring the current and temperature of each power phase which means the CPU gets a smooth supply of power resulting in enhanced overclocking performance and capability".

ASRock's new Z590 OC Formula motherboard ready for Intel 11th Gen CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
ASRock's new Z590 OC Formula motherboard ready for Intel 11th Gen CPUs 04 | TweakTown.com

There's Wi-Fi 6E technology for ultra-fast Wi-Fi bandwidth and speeds, on-board 2.5GbE networking, USB 3.2 and high-end audio through the ESS 9218 DAC Wima audio caps built-in that "delivers true HiFi audio without distortion to give crystal clear audio quality, and with the 112dB THD+N there is support for higher impedance for up to 600ohm using headphones".

  • Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
  • 16 Phase 90A Dr.MOS Power Design, 12 Layer PCB
  • Supports DDR4 5600MHz (OC)
  • 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16, 2 x PCIe 2.0 x1
  • 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)
  • ESS SABRE DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 x Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
  • 2 x Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Front Type-C (20Gb/s)
  • 4 x Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 (3 Type-A, 1 Type-C )
  • 8 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 x Rear, 4 x Front)
  • Intel® 2.5Gbps LAN, Intel® 1Gbps LAN
  • Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) + BT 5.2
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, asrock.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

