Intel Core i9-11900K hits 5.1GHz on all cores on mid-range motherboard

GIGABYTE releases new BIOS for its mid-range B560 AORUS motherboard, supports Core i9-11900K and overclocks to 5.1GHz on ALL cores.

Intel is launching its new Rocket Lake-S family of 11th Gen Core processors led by the flagship Core i9-11900K, which when installed into GIGABYTE's mid-range B560 AORUS motherboard can be clocked up to 5.1GHz across all CPU cores.

The new Core i9-11900K was installed into a GIGABYTE B560 AORUS motherboard, with GIGABYTE releasing a new BIOS that enables support and overclocking for Intel's new Rocket Lake-S chips. The new BIOS also enables higher memory overclocking, with GIGABYTE now supporting up to DDR4-5300MHz memory.

This is quite the achievement as Intel's mid-range B-series motherboards used to suck for overclocking, but now GIGABYTE's unleashing of the new BIOS for their B560 series motherboards means that mid-range users can grab a high-end CPU and overclock the crap out of it. Not only that, but unlocked memory XMP overclocking is also here which is another gold star for GIGABYTE and their mid-range motherboard offerings.

GIGABYTE says that its R&D team worked hard on this, getting Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor to be overclocked at 5.1GHz and still "maintain low temperature under the Prime95 no AVX burn-in test". The company adds: "This powerful performance benefits from the top-quality materials of GIGABYTE AORUS motherboards and product design capabilities, which include 12+1 phases/ 60Apms DrMOS power stage, 6 layers 2Oz ultra-cool PCB, full-covered VRM thermal design, and the latest Smart Fan 6 technology for temperature control. These features allow processors to have a stable and pure power supply under ultra-high frequency operation, providing the most solid backing for the CPU limited-time overclocking".

As for the motherboards that have new BIOSes out, here's a list of GIGABYTE B560 motherboards with the new BIOS: