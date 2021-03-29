All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz

Intel Core i9-11900K hits 5.1GHz on all cores on mid-range motherboard

GIGABYTE releases new BIOS for its mid-range B560 AORUS motherboard, supports Core i9-11900K and overclocks to 5.1GHz on ALL cores.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 8:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is launching its new Rocket Lake-S family of 11th Gen Core processors led by the flagship Core i9-11900K, which when installed into GIGABYTE's mid-range B560 AORUS motherboard can be clocked up to 5.1GHz across all CPU cores.

Intel Core i9-11900K hits 5.1GHz on all cores on mid-range motherboard 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Core i9-11900K was installed into a GIGABYTE B560 AORUS motherboard, with GIGABYTE releasing a new BIOS that enables support and overclocking for Intel's new Rocket Lake-S chips. The new BIOS also enables higher memory overclocking, with GIGABYTE now supporting up to DDR4-5300MHz memory.

This is quite the achievement as Intel's mid-range B-series motherboards used to suck for overclocking, but now GIGABYTE's unleashing of the new BIOS for their B560 series motherboards means that mid-range users can grab a high-end CPU and overclock the crap out of it. Not only that, but unlocked memory XMP overclocking is also here which is another gold star for GIGABYTE and their mid-range motherboard offerings.

Intel Core i9-11900K hits 5.1GHz on all cores on mid-range motherboard 04 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE says that its R&D team worked hard on this, getting Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor to be overclocked at 5.1GHz and still "maintain low temperature under the Prime95 no AVX burn-in test". The company adds: "This powerful performance benefits from the top-quality materials of GIGABYTE AORUS motherboards and product design capabilities, which include 12+1 phases/ 60Apms DrMOS power stage, 6 layers 2Oz ultra-cool PCB, full-covered VRM thermal design, and the latest Smart Fan 6 technology for temperature control. These features allow processors to have a stable and pure power supply under ultra-high frequency operation, providing the most solid backing for the CPU limited-time overclocking".

As for the motherboards that have new BIOSes out, here's a list of GIGABYTE B560 motherboards with the new BIOS:

  • GIGABYTE B560 AORUS PRO AX - F5a
  • GIGABYTE B560I AORUS PRO AX - F4a
  • GIGABYTE B560M AORUS ELITE - F4a
  • GIGABYTE B560M AORUS PRO - F5a
  • GIGABYTE B560M AORUS PRO AX - F6a
Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE B560 AORUS PRO AX (B560 AORUS PRO AX Rev.1.0)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$219.99
$219.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2021 at 3:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.