Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz

Intel's new flagship Core i9-11900K processor overclocked to 7GHz using LN2 cooling and an ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex motherboard.

Intel's new Core i9-11900K has been pushed to an insane 7GHz with exotic LN2 cooling and a huge 1.873V running through the new flagship Rocket Lake-S processor.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Intel Core i9-11900K processor was used in an ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex motherboard, and pushed to its absolute limits with LN2 cooling. The CPU was pushed to 7048MHz with a mind boggling 1.873 volts, with 'ROG Fisher' taking all of the 3 top overclocking records on the CPU-Z validation website.

That's not the only overclocked Core i9-11900K processor we have to talk about today, with Indian YouTube channel PC Wale pushing his Core i9-11900K chip to 6.5GHz on the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard. PC Wale also used LN2 cooling on the overclocked 11900K processor.