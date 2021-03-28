All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz

Intel's new flagship Core i9-11900K processor overclocked to 7GHz using LN2 cooling and an ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex motherboard.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 6:42 PM CDT
Intel's new Core i9-11900K has been pushed to an insane 7GHz with exotic LN2 cooling and a huge 1.873V running through the new flagship Rocket Lake-S processor.

Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Intel Core i9-11900K processor was used in an ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex motherboard, and pushed to its absolute limits with LN2 cooling. The CPU was pushed to 7048MHz with a mind boggling 1.873 volts, with 'ROG Fisher' taking all of the 3 top overclocking records on the CPU-Z validation website.

That's not the only overclocked Core i9-11900K processor we have to talk about today, with Indian YouTube channel PC Wale pushing his Core i9-11900K chip to 6.5GHz on the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard. PC Wale also used LN2 cooling on the overclocked 11900K processor.

Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

