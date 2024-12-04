AMD's new B850 motherboard spotted: new mid-range AM5 motherboard ready for CES 2025 reveal

AMD's first B850 motherboard leaked with an all-white design, the new mid-range 800 series chipset will most likely debut at CES 2025 early next year.

The first AMD B850-powered motherboard has been spotted, with the budget-focused mid-range chipset ready for AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors.

In some new photos of GIGABYTE's upcoming B850M AORUS ELITE WIFI6E ICE motherboard from VideoCardz, we can expect a huge flood of B850 motherboards in the near future... probably at CES 2025 in January. We don't have much to go on with the photo, but it does show the B850M chipset, an all-white design, and AORUS branding on the VRMs.

AMD's new B850 chipset is a mid-range affair, featuring Gen5 and Gen 4 support -- which is fantastic to see, the mid-range B850 supporting Gen5 SSDs -- with motherboard makers to make the decision to have dedicated Gen5 lanes for discrete graphics cards if they want. B850 motherboards will support both memory and CPU overclocking, which will make them just that much more enticing against Intel's mid-range counterparts.

As for what to expect from AMD's 800-series chipset family, the X870E + X870 chipsets are the flagship boards with native USB4 connectivity, Gen5 for graphics and SSD storage (1x16, 2x8) and its competitor is the Intel Z790 chipset. We've seen waves of new X870E and X870 motherboards, but the new B850 and B840 chipsets are still on the way.

AMD's upcoming B850 will have USB 3.2 (20Gbps) and not the full USB4 that X870E + X870 pack, but it'll have CPU and RAM overclocking and its competitor is the B760 from Intel. AMD's lower-end B840 drops Gen5 and even Gen4, opting for Gen3, but still includes USB 3.2 (20Gbps) but drops CPU overclocking, keeping RAM overclocking. There's just 1x16 port, and its competitor is also the B760.

We should expect AMD to unveil its new B850 and B840 chipsets at CES 2025 early next year.