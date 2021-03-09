Intel's new Core i9-11900K is around 11% faster in gaming over 10900K
Intel's new flagship Rocket Lake-S processor, the Core i9-11900K -- is around 11% faster in 1080p gaming over the Core i9-10900K.
We now have some much more definite answers on gaming performance from Intel's new flagship Rocket Lake-S processor -- with the Core i9-11900K being around 11% faster in 1080p gaming over the current-gen flagship Core i9-10900K processor.
In new performance slides the company shows the new Core i9-11900K benchmarked in 4 different games: Total War: Three Kingdoms, Gears 5, Grid 2019 and Microsoft Flight Simulator -- all at 1080p and High graphics settings. The new Core i9-11900K is 13%, 9%, 8%, and 14% faster than the Core i9-10900K in those games, respectively -- 11% average across the games.
Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor offers 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.2GHz with Turbo Boost 3.0 technology, and all-core Turbo of up to 4.7GHz. This is done with a 125W TDP and the Z590 chipset also now offers PCIe 4.0 tech which is a first for Intel and now catching them up to the last couple of years of their competitor in AMD with PCIe 4.0 technology.
Here's the full stack of Intel CPUs coming in the new 11th Gen Core range of Rocket Lake-S chips.