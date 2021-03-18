Ubisoft gives out 'godly' Assassin's Creed Valhalla gear for free

Ubisoft is giving out a free 'godly reward' set to every Assassin's Creed Valhalla player with an Altair skin included as well.

Ubisoft is giving away a bunch of free gear to all Assassin's Creed Valhalla owners, including a cosmetic Altair armor set.

As a thank you to all Valhalla buyers, Ubisoft has a new freebie pack on the Animus Store, The so-called "Godly Reward" isn't as good as the amazing Carolingian set included with Amazon Prime, but it does let Eivor dress up as Altair from the first Assassin's Creed.

As far as actual gear goes, the Godly Reward unlocks the full Yule seasonal set that includes the Modraniht armor, dagger, and shield. The stats and quality of the set will vary based on your current gear rating, so don't redeem the offer until you level up and boost your current equipment.

The Godly Reward includes the following:

Modraniht Ceremonial Set - 5/5 Bonus Increases attack after a stun finisher kill, Additional increase to stun

Ceremonial Seax dagger - Increase critical chance after a kill

Ceremonial Shield - Increase speed when blocking, up to 5x times

Head, chest, back and arms tattoo set

Yule beach tree, garland, altar, fire pit, ritual tree

300 Opals