Assassin's Creed crashes on Windows 11 24H2 are now a thing of the past - bug is (mostly) fixed

Gamers hit by Assassin's Creed black screen bug can breathe a sigh of relief - at least those playing Valhalla or Origins, but Odyssey remains problematic.

Windows 11 24H2 has been causing an unfortunate number of problems for PC gamers since it was pushed out, including crashing certain Ubisoft games - but a fix has now been implemented for some of the affected Assassin's Creed titles.

If you recall, the games in the franchise which were hit by the bug in Windows 11 24H2 - which caused them to either freeze up, or suffer a black screen crash, during gameplay, or sometimes loading - were Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey.

Thankfully, as flagged up by IGN, Ubisoft has announced that both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Origins are now cured of this rather nasty problem - but Odyssey still remains beset by the bug.

In a Steam Community post for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft told us that:

"Hello everyone, we have just deployed a new title update Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Version 1.7.0). This patch fixes compatibility issues with Windows 11 update 24H2."

The patch weighs in at around 500MB, and will obviously be a relief to any Windows 11 gamers who have made the move to upgrade to 24H2. The same fix has been deployed for Origins, too.

Previously, a couple of other Ubisoft games that suffered from this issue, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, received hotfixes to remedy the bug. These actually arrived early in December, so it has taken a lot longer to address the problem with the Assassin's Creed franchise - and, of course, Odyssey is still under the dark shadow of the black screen crashes this glitch can cause.

With any luck, we'd imagine this won't be the case for much longer.