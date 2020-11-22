All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Prime users get this awesome Assassin's Creed Valhalla gear set

Got Amazon Prime and Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Be sure to check out Twitch Prime Gaming for some free powerful gear and items.

Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 12:02 PM CST
If you've got Assassin's Creed Valhalla and are subscribed to Amazon Prime, be sure to grab this free gearset to boost Eivor's inventory.

Ubisoft's new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed game is kind of stingy on armor and weapons. I've been playing for a while now and haven't really found that much great gear. Luckily Twitch has you covered with a pretty powerful new item set to boost your skills.

Twitch Prime Gaming is currently giving away an exclusive set of mythical gear free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. The set hearkens to the Frankish kings of the Carolingian dynasty. The armor and weapons aren't just powerful, but they're also pretty stylish and bring a real sense of regality to Eivor's wardrobe. The gear is from the Bear tree, there's 3 rune slots, and the armor can be upgraded 10 times.

Wearing the full set gives you more armor if you lose a lot of health, and at more full HP you have a better chance at critical strikes.

This loot drop contains the following item(s):

  • 1 Bear Gear Set
  • 1 Mount
  • 1 Raven Skin
  • 1 Shield
  • 1 Spear
  • 1 Naval Skin Set
  • 1 Naval Prop Set

Link your Ubisoft Connect account with your Amazon account, redeem your apparel through Prime Gaming and login to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Content to be delivered within 48 hours of redemption. In order to unlock the Raven Skin, Mount, Naval Skin and Naval Prop Set, players much reach England and build the stable and shipyard in their settlement.

