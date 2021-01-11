All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Core i9-11900K benched, beats the Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming

Intel benchmarks its new Rocket Lake-S processor in the Core i9-11900K against AMD's current Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5900X processor.

Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 4:53 PM CST
Intel has officially teased its new Rocket Lake-S chips at CES 2021, with the flagship Intel Core i9-11900K teased in a variety of games in CPU limited situations: 1080p gaming and it includes Cyberpunk 2077.

Intel's new Core i9-11900K was put up against AMD's new Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5900X which has 50% more cores but that brute Intel IPC performance is shining through, even on 14nm+++++. Intel is clocking its new Core i9-11900K processor at all the way up to 5.3GHz which is some pretty high clock speeds for a CPU, helping it beat AMD.

The company tested a bunch of games at 1080p, including Total War: Three Kingdoms, Gears of War 5, Metro Exodus, Cyberpunk 2077, Watchdogs: Legion, Farcry: New Dawn and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

What I do love is Intel hasn't stopped being Intel... there are no benchmark numbers on the Intel CES Tech Preview charts at all... which is... well, Intel being Intel I guess.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

