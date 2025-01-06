All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel now stands in the shadow of the world's best CPU for gamers and creators

AMD has announced at CES 2025 the Ryzen 9950X3D, which the company is describing as the world's best CPU for gamers and creators alike.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD unveiled the Ryzen 9 9950X3D at CES 2025, claiming it as the best CPU for gamers and creators. It features 16 Zen 5 cores, a 5.7 GHz boost frequency, and 144MB cache. It is 8% faster than the 7950X3D in gaming and 13% faster in creator applications, outperforming Intel's Core i9 285K. Release is set for Q1 2025.

AMD has just wrapped up its CES 2025 press conference where it officially unveiled the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which the company is touting as the world's best CPU for both gamers and creators.

AMD explained during its press briefing that it has seen a very positive reaction to the release of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is currently viewed as the best gaming CPU in terms of performance while also factoring in efficiency. To provide consumers with an option that builds on the power and efficiency of the 9800X3D, AMD has unveiled the Ryzen 9950X3D, which has been designed with gamers and creators in mind.

As for specifications, the 9950X3D sports 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.7 GHz, and 144MB of total cache, which includes AMD's second-generation V-cache technology. AMD went on to showcase the performance uplift of the 9950X3D versus the company's previous generation of CPUs, and the Intel's competing solution. For example, AMD states the 9950X3D falls within 1% of gaming performance compared to the 9800X3D, but compared to previous generation 7950X3D it's on average 8% faster across 40 games tested.

Notably, AMD states during its press briefing that internal testing across its suite of games it found the 9950X3D is 20% faster than Intel's competing Core i9 285K. As for content creators, AMD has compared the 9950X3D against the previous generation 7950X3D, and according to internal benchmarks the 9950X3D is on average 13% faster across 20 creator-based applications. Compared to Intel's 285K, AMD's 9950X3D is on average 10% faster across those same 20 creator-based applications.

AMD will be releasing the 9950X3D in Q1 of 2025.

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

