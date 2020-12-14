All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel Core i9-11900K benchmarked, gaming CPU for 2021 hype train

Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S flagship Core i9-11900K tested, should feature 8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.30GHz boost CPU clocks.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 7:47 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel will be launching its next-gen 11th Generation Core processors in March 2021, with the flagship Core i9-11900K getting some more 'concrete' specs before its reveal in 2021.

Intel Core i9-11900K benchmarked, gaming CPU for 2021 hype train 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

But the big takeaway here is that Intel is reportedly shipping the Core i9-11900K as an 8-core, 16-thread part @ up to 5.30GHz -- this is down from the 10-core, 20-thread CPU that is the current-gen flagship Core i9-10900K processor. There's also the Core i7-11700K which is virtually identical with 8C/16T, but lower boost clocks.

Intel might keep its Thermal Velocity Boost exclusive to the flagship Core i9 processors, which could explain why the leaked details on the Core i9-11900K have the 8C/16T chip having a single-core boost of up to 5.3GHz and all-core boost at up to 4.8GHz. This is versus the Core i7-11700K (the same 8C/16T) at single-core boost of up to 5.0GHz and all-core boost of up to 4.6GHz.

Intel Core i9-11900K benchmarked, gaming CPU for 2021 hype train 03 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-11900K benchmarked, gaming CPU for 2021 hype train 04 | TweakTown.com

Other CPUs in the Rocket Lake-S family will reportedly include the Intel Core i5-11600K processor (6C/12T) with single-core boost of up to 4.9GHz and all-core up to 4.7GHz -- meanwhile, the Core i5-11400 processor (6C/12T) has single-core boosts of up to 4.4GHz and all-core at up to 4.2GHz.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900K Ten Core Desktop Processor (CM8070104282844)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$615.00
$615.00$615.00$629.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/14/2020 at 6:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.