Intel Core i9-11900K benchmarked, gaming CPU for 2021 hype train

Intel will be launching its next-gen 11th Generation Core processors in March 2021, with the flagship Core i9-11900K getting some more 'concrete' specs before its reveal in 2021.

But the big takeaway here is that Intel is reportedly shipping the Core i9-11900K as an 8-core, 16-thread part @ up to 5.30GHz -- this is down from the 10-core, 20-thread CPU that is the current-gen flagship Core i9-10900K processor. There's also the Core i7-11700K which is virtually identical with 8C/16T, but lower boost clocks.

Intel might keep its Thermal Velocity Boost exclusive to the flagship Core i9 processors, which could explain why the leaked details on the Core i9-11900K have the 8C/16T chip having a single-core boost of up to 5.3GHz and all-core boost at up to 4.8GHz. This is versus the Core i7-11700K (the same 8C/16T) at single-core boost of up to 5.0GHz and all-core boost of up to 4.6GHz.

Other CPUs in the Rocket Lake-S family will reportedly include the Intel Core i5-11600K processor (6C/12T) with single-core boost of up to 4.9GHz and all-core up to 4.7GHz -- meanwhile, the Core i5-11400 processor (6C/12T) has single-core boosts of up to 4.4GHz and all-core at up to 4.2GHz.