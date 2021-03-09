All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Overwatch now runs at 120FPS on both the Xbox Series X and S consoles

Blizzard's new update for Overwatch enables super-smooth 120FPS gaming on both the flagship Xbox Series X, and even Xbox Series S.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 9 2021 11:08 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard has just pushed out a new update for Overwatch which has a very special upgrade for next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console owners: 120FPS support.

Overwatch now runs at 120FPS on both the Xbox Series X and S consoles 02 | TweakTown.com

The new update has Xbox Series X/S enhancements which offer up different graphics options, with varying frame rates on offer. The new "Resolution" mode will run at the highest resolution, always - "at the cost of some image quality" says Blizzard. In this mode, the Xbox Series X pumps away at 4K 60FPS while the Xbox Series S is at 1440p 60FPS.

Overwatch's new "Balanced" mode prefers image quality at the cost of resolution, with higher-fidelity graphics on both consoles with the Xbox Series X at 1440p 60FPS while the Xbox Series S is at 1080p 60FPS. But if you want that huge 120FPS frame rate -- which is glorious in Overwatch -- the "Framerate" option guarantees 120FPS all the time but at the cost of image quality and resolution.

In Framerate mode, Overwatch runs at 1440p 120FPS on the flagship Xbox Series X console while the cheaper Xbox Series S runs Overwatch at 1080p 120FPS. Blizzard does note that if you want the 120FPS option in Overwatch, you will need a TV that supports either 120FPS or VRR technology (Variable Refresh Rate).

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

Added "Preferred Mode" graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: "Resolution", "Balanced", "Framerate". These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.

  • "Resolution" : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)
  • "Balanced" : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)
  • "Framerate" : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)
  • NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the "Framerate" mode
NEWS SOURCE:us.forums.blizzard.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.