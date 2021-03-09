Overwatch now runs at 120FPS on both the Xbox Series X and S consoles
Blizzard's new update for Overwatch enables super-smooth 120FPS gaming on both the flagship Xbox Series X, and even Xbox Series S.
Blizzard has just pushed out a new update for Overwatch which has a very special upgrade for next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console owners: 120FPS support.
The new update has Xbox Series X/S enhancements which offer up different graphics options, with varying frame rates on offer. The new "Resolution" mode will run at the highest resolution, always - "at the cost of some image quality" says Blizzard. In this mode, the Xbox Series X pumps away at 4K 60FPS while the Xbox Series S is at 1440p 60FPS.
Overwatch's new "Balanced" mode prefers image quality at the cost of resolution, with higher-fidelity graphics on both consoles with the Xbox Series X at 1440p 60FPS while the Xbox Series S is at 1080p 60FPS. But if you want that huge 120FPS frame rate -- which is glorious in Overwatch -- the "Framerate" option guarantees 120FPS all the time but at the cost of image quality and resolution.
In Framerate mode, Overwatch runs at 1440p 120FPS on the flagship Xbox Series X console while the cheaper Xbox Series S runs Overwatch at 1080p 120FPS. Blizzard does note that if you want the 120FPS option in Overwatch, you will need a TV that supports either 120FPS or VRR technology (Variable Refresh Rate).
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S Enhancements
Added "Preferred Mode" graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: "Resolution", "Balanced", "Framerate". These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.
- "Resolution" : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)
- "Balanced" : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)
- "Framerate" : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)
- NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the "Framerate" mode
