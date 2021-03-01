The Oculus Quest development roadmap suggests 120Hz coming soon

Oculus Quest 2 is getting 120Hz support and the roadmap suggests the new feature is coming within a matter of days or weeks.

The Oculus Quest could be getting a new update this month that enables the screen to run at up to 120Hz. That would mark the second time Oculus increased the refresh rate of its mobile VR device.

Oculus released the Quest 2 in October 2020, and when it hit the market, the displays in the device operated at 72Hz. At launch, the company said that 90Hz would be supported, and true to its word, the 90Hz update rolled out in time for Christmas. At the time, John Carmack gave developers are warning that they should not set their games to operate at the highest refresh rate available, as future increases were on the table.

As recently as mid-February, Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, Head of Facebook Reality Labs, gave a literal thumbs-up to a question about Oculus Quest getting 120Hz support that he received during an Instagram-based Q&A session. Facebook's Quest development roadmap reveals that the feature is scheduled to roll out later this month.

The development roadmap, visible to anyone who registers their account as an Oculus Developer, shows that Facebook has "medium" confidence that 120Hz mode would be available as an experimental feature in March. Oculus often launches new features in experimental form, giving users early access while Facebook Reality Labs irons out all the wrinkles.

There's no word on the exact date that 120Hz mode would be available, but we expect to see news about it in the coming days and weeks.