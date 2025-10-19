Xbox president re-confirms next-gen hardware is still on the way

Despite the current controversies around pricing, an unprofitable business model, and a weakening market presence, Microsoft won't step out of the hardware market any time soon.
Microsoft has no plans to stop making Xbox consoles, and is forging ahead on a new multi-year product roadmap with AMD. The common perception among enthusiast gamers is that Xbox is slowly pulling out of hardware so it can go all-in on software and services. This isn't the case, or at least not what Microsoft is publicly telegraphing, even if its marketing strategy is loudly reminding everyone that Xbox is a service and not just a console--that's why every platform is technically an Xbox.
In a recent interview with Variety, Xbox president Sarah Bond reaffirms Microsoft Gaming's plan for future systems. Bond reiterates Microsoft's roadmap with AMD on "next-gen hardware," a line of products that Microsoft has confirmed will consist of more than just Xbox consoles. The Xbox exec also confirms Microsoft is currently prototyping and designing the new lineup.
"We are 100% looking at making things in the future. We have our next-gen hardware in development. We've been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we've announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.
"What we saw [with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X] was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware.
"We are always listening to what players and creators want. When there is demand for innovation, we're going to build it."
In the official next-gen hardware announcement made four months ago, Bond confirmed what form factors are coming to Xbox:
"We're investing in a next-generation hardware lineup across console, handheld, PC, cloud, and accessories."