Lenovo outs new 39.7-inch 5K UltraWide 21:9 monitor with 75Hz refresh

Lenovo's new ThinkVision P40w-20 is a 39.7-inch 21:9 UltraWide workstation monitor with Thunderbolt 4, 5K @ 75Hz, and more.

Published Thu, Feb 25 2021 9:31 PM CST
Lenovo has just unveiled its new ThinkVision P40w monitor, which is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 professional display that supports Intel Active Management Technology for Intel vPro clients, too.

The new Lenovo ThinkVision P40w monitor has a large 39.7-inch panel with a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio, native 5120 x 2160 (5K UltraWide) resolution and smoother 75Hz refresh rate. Sitting in front of a monitor all day is a little better with the ThinkVision P40w as it has Natural Low Blue Light technology with TÖV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification to reduce eye fatigue caused by high-energy blue rays, while maintaining color accuracy and performance.

We also have next-gen Thunderbolt 4 technology of which there are 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Lenovo ThinkVision P40w monitor, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio out, GbE, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-B port, and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port.

Lenovo includes a slick little press-down I/O with the 3.5mm audio jack for your headphones, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and even a USB-C connector for... well, virtually anything these days right through to another monitor or to charge your smartphone or plug in a 4K webcam.

  • 7-inch IPS 300nit HDR compliant display with 3-side near-edgeless bezels
  • 2500R curvature with tilt, swivel and lift ergonomic stand and VESA mount compatible
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; 1 x 3.5mm Audio Out; gigabit Ethernet, 4 x
  • USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-B and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C
  • ENERGY STAR® and TCO Certified Edge Display
There's no pricing on the Lenovo ThinkVision P40w monitor, but it will be available in Q3 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

