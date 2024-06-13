Alogic unveils a new selection of ambitious, high-end touchscreen monitors

Alogic, an Australian computing brand, has announced a new selection of monitors, some of which are touchscreen and designed for creatives.

At the InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, Alogic unveiled its new line-up of monitors that most of which come with touch capabilities. Starting off, we have the Clarity 5K Touch, a 27-inch, 60Hz, 5120 x 2880 resolution monitor that's focus is on color accuracy, a USB-C port capable of 65W power delivery, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the Clarity 5K Touch has 10 point multitouch and is an IPS panel that has QD backlight.

Next is the display I'm definitely the most interested in, and that's the Horizon 34 ultrawide monitor, which also comes with touch capabilities. These specifications caught my eye, and are as follows; 3440 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, IPS panel monitor that's focus is also color accuracy. As for connectivity, the Horizon features 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With the 165Hz refresh rate and touchscreen capabilities, it appears the Horizon would be perfectly suited for creatives who also like to flex into some light gaming sessions. I have enquired about obtaining samples of Alogic's newest monitors, and will hopefully be able to provide a review in the future. If you are interested in checking out more of Alogic's offerings, visit the company's website here.

