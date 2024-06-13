Alogic unveils a new selection of ambitious, high-end touchscreen monitors

Alogic, an Australian computing brand, has announced a new selection of monitors, some of which are touchscreen and designed for creatives.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Alogic, an Australian computing manufacturer, has unveiled a selection of new monitors that are set to hit shelves later this year.

Clarity 5K Touch 27" UHD Monitor
Clarity 5K Touch 27" UHD Monitor

At the InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, Alogic unveiled its new line-up of monitors that most of which come with touch capabilities. Starting off, we have the Clarity 5K Touch, a 27-inch, 60Hz, 5120 x 2880 resolution monitor that's focus is on color accuracy, a USB-C port capable of 65W power delivery, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the Clarity 5K Touch has 10 point multitouch and is an IPS panel that has QD backlight.

Next is the display I'm definitely the most interested in, and that's the Horizon 34 ultrawide monitor, which also comes with touch capabilities. These specifications caught my eye, and are as follows; 3440 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, IPS panel monitor that's focus is also color accuracy. As for connectivity, the Horizon features 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Clarity 5K Touch 27" UHD Monitor
Clarity 5K Touch 27" UHD Monitor

With the 165Hz refresh rate and touchscreen capabilities, it appears the Horizon would be perfectly suited for creatives who also like to flex into some light gaming sessions. I have enquired about obtaining samples of Alogic's newest monitors, and will hopefully be able to provide a review in the future. If you are interested in checking out more of Alogic's offerings, visit the company's website here.

Horizon 34" Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen
Horizon 34" Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen

NEWS SOURCE:alogic.app.box.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

