EA gives BioWare permission to do what it does best: singleplayer RPGs

Dragon Age 4 started off as 'Anthem with dragons.' Now EA has had a change of heart and DA4 is a full singleplayer-only game.

EA has relented: Dragon Age 4 will now be a fully singleplayer-only game, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The next Dragon Age game will see BioWare return to its classic singleplayer RPG roots. Reports say BioWare has received EA's blessing to make Dragon Age 4 an offline singleplayer game, which is a big departure from the publisher's previous plans.

The new Dragon Age has been rebooted twice now. The first iteration, codenamed Joplin, entered development in 2015 as a smaller-scale project focused on Tevinter spies. Then in 2017, EA pushed a reboot to a new online-driven live service game with heavy monetization. This was known as Morrison, and would've featured globally-reactive worlds with "live storytelling."

Now after multiple departures of key talent like executive producer Mark Darrah and creative director Mike Laidlaw, BioWare has received permission to make a singleplayer Dragon Age.

EA was persuaded to make the change by two major things, Bloomberg reports; the success of Jedi: Fallen Order, which has ultimately changed how EA makes Star Wars games, and the failure of Anthem. The latter of which sees EA shying away from baking live services into all of its games, and the publisher also cancelled the plan Anthem reboot.

BioWare had ambitious plans for its live games, and it was believed Dragon Age would follow in Anthem's footsteps (if the game had ever taken off, of course).

"One of the things we've really done in Anthem is focus a lot of attention on Fort Tarsis [the in-game hub world]. [With agents and their interactions] it's the primary place of reactive storytelling. As a result we've pushed Tarsis further than we've ever pushed any of our hubs before.

"It's a more reactive space, a space that feels more living and alive, and I think going forward in future Dragon Age games or other games that you're going to see that reactivity, that depth, in our hubs that we've really been able to bring out in Anthem," Anthem executive producer Mark Darrah had said at the time.

There's no word on whether or not the shift to singleplayer will cause a significant delay, or whether or not BioWare will have to crunch in order to meet any internal targets.

Noteworthy BioWare Departures