Dragon Age The Veilguard tops Steam best-sellers, appears to be singleplayer hit for EA

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finding clear success on Steam and has now apparently become EA's top singleplayer game by total cumulative player count.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has achieved strong success on Steam, breaking into the top-selling games on Valve's platform while also setting new concurrent player records for publisher Electronic Arts.

After 10 years of waiting, BioWare's latest RPG is finally here. Dragon Age: The Veilguard picks up right where Inquisition left off, featuring more action-oriented gameplay and adjusted game mechanics. Despite controversy from the game's characters and themes, Veilguard looks to be a big hit on PC.

As IGN notes, early SteamDB numbers show that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is not only pulling in strong player counts, but is actually the most popular singleplayer game under EA's label on the platform. Veilguard peaked at 70,414 concurrent users, behind Need For Speed Heat's 86,000, but beating Mass Effect Legendary Edition (59,817), Jedi Survivor (67,855), and Jedi Fallen Order (46,550).

BioWare's new Dragon Age game is also the #1 best-selling game on Steam right now, and is the #13 weekly best-seller for this period.

It's difficult to say what kinds of numbers that EA expects from Dragon Age, but the company does expect to make $2.4 billion in net bookings during the holiday quarter, a number that is "largely driven" by Veilguard's forecasted performance.

Electronic Arts appears to believe strongly in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson saying that BioWare's original return to form should be a big driver to consumer demand.