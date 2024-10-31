All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Dragon Age The Veilguard tops Steam best-sellers, appears to be singleplayer hit for EA

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finding clear success on Steam and has now apparently become EA's top singleplayer game by total cumulative player count.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
* Based on the content by Derek Strickland below.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has achieved strong success on Steam, breaking into the top-selling games on Valve's platform while also setting new concurrent player records for publisher Electronic Arts.

Dragon Age The Veilguard tops Steam best-sellers, appears to be singleplayer hit for EA 30
2

After 10 years of waiting, BioWare's latest RPG is finally here. Dragon Age: The Veilguard picks up right where Inquisition left off, featuring more action-oriented gameplay and adjusted game mechanics. Despite controversy from the game's characters and themes, Veilguard looks to be a big hit on PC.

As IGN notes, early SteamDB numbers show that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is not only pulling in strong player counts, but is actually the most popular singleplayer game under EA's label on the platform. Veilguard peaked at 70,414 concurrent users, behind Need For Speed Heat's 86,000, but beating Mass Effect Legendary Edition (59,817), Jedi Survivor (67,855), and Jedi Fallen Order (46,550).

BioWare's new Dragon Age game is also the #1 best-selling game on Steam right now, and is the #13 weekly best-seller for this period.

It's difficult to say what kinds of numbers that EA expects from Dragon Age, but the company does expect to make $2.4 billion in net bookings during the holiday quarter, a number that is "largely driven" by Veilguard's forecasted performance.

Electronic Arts appears to believe strongly in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson saying that BioWare's original return to form should be a big driver to consumer demand.

"...The BioWare team has really rallied around what made BioWare a fan favorite studio and a fan favorite brand and the types of games they make incredibly rich world, incredibly nuanced characters really powerful and compelling stories with comradery and friendship and relationships and decisions that matter in the context of gameplay.

"And I think it's really been that return to what made BioWare great and giving the studio the time to really deliver against what makes BioWare great in the context of the Dragon Age world is what amounts to a game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard."

NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

