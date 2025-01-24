Dragon Age Veilguard significantly underperformed, may have sold less than 1.5 million copies

Dragon Age Veilguard significantly missed EA's internal targets, and its full game sales apparently delivered less than 1.5 million units on all platforms.

TL;DR: Bioware's Dragon Age The Veilguard underperformed at launch, selling fewer than 1.5 million copies. EA reported early Q3 figures, revealing both Dragon Age and EA FC 25 missed sales expectations. Despite initial confidence, Dragon Age's engagement was down nearly 50% from expectations, impacting EA's holiday earnings. Bioware's Dragon Age The Veilguard underperformed at launch, selling fewer than 1.5 million copies. EA reported early Q3 figures, revealing both Dragon Age and EA FC 25 missed sales expectations. Despite initial confidence, Dragon Age's engagement was down nearly 50% from expectations, impacting EA's holiday earnings.

Bioware's latest RPG, Dragon Age The Veilguard, is a substantial miss at launch. Electronic Arts indicates that the game has sold fewer than 1.5 million copies on all platforms.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

EA recently gave investors some premature bad news. Rather than waiting for investors to find out, EA jumped the gun and released some early figures for its Q3 holiday period. Two games missed the mark in this quarter, EA FC 25 and Dragon Age The Veilguard, the latter of which had been marred by controversy which potentially inhibited its sales potential.

The new Dragon Age game has apparently been a disappointment for Electronic Arts. The publisher says that Veilguard "engaged approximately 1.5 million players," which seems to be a totality of players. Microsoft typically uses this metric instead of full game sales because its games are included on Xbox Game Pass, and Veilguard is included in the $16.99/month EA Play Pro subscription.

"Separately, Dragon Age engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50% from the company's expectations," EA wrote in the release.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson goes on to mention that Dragon Age (and EA FC25, which is heavily monetized with microtransactions whereas Veilguard is a singleplayer-only game) missed net bookings expectations.

"During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations."

EA had previously said that it had confidence in Dragon Age The Veilguard's success, saying that the RPG would help weight its holiday Q3 earnings results.